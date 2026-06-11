Prince William receives special honour by volunteer organisation during Norfolk visit

Despite the rainy weather, Prince William embarked on his engagements for the Norfolk visit, including the reveal of a new vehicle for a volunteer organisation.
On Thursday, June 11, the Prince of Wales unveiled a brand-new quick response vehicle donated to Norfolk Blood Bikes, a volunteer-run group that provides vital medical supplies to hospitals all year long.
During the heartfelt moment, what caught William by surprise was an unexpected tribute by the organisation for the future king.
The new car was dubbed "Prince William", a quiet tribute to his own years of service as a first responder.
After unveiling the name, the Prince let his humorous side shine as he jokingly asked whether the name was also on the other side.
He also teased, "People will be confused and think I'm driving this car."
The Prince William vehicle has now joined 18 bikes and seven cars, including a Ford Focus called Queen Elizabeth II, that transports blood, plasma, and vaccines.
William also chatted with volunteers who ride for Norfolk Blood Bikes, sharing, "I love bikes. I do still ride now and again, quietly."
He added that they allowed him to travel in "disguise".
Following that, Prince William jumped in the car to take a blood pack from Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to East Anglia Air Ambulance HQ, seven miles away, where he signed the paperwork and said "mission delivered".