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Ariana Grande interrupts Eternal Sunshine Tour after controversial government act

The 'Side to Side' crooner is currently promoting her latest studio album, Eternal Sunshine, during headline-grabbing Eternal Sunshine Tour

Ariana Grande interrupts Eternal Sunshine Tour after controversial government act
Ariana Grande interrupts Eternal Sunshine Tour after controversial government act 

Ariana Grande has broken her silence on the United States of America's president, Donald Trump's, barbaric and inhumane act. 

The popstar, who is currently on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, has issued a stark warning to the government's administration after allegedly using one of her popular songs in the government's controversial video clips.

On June 9th, the Trump administration posted a video on TikTok showing arrests carried out by ICE; the White House used Grande's song Bye as the soundtrack. 

Notably, the caption, they stated, "Bye-bye. President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history."

In response, the critically-acclaimed singer noted, "Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense."

After the fiery comment of Grande, 32, the official TikTok account of the White House deleted the singer's comment.

However, the American singer made sure her message remained visible by sharing several screenshots of the comment on social media.

Social media users quickly noticed that Grande's comment had been removed, and several netizens criticised the White House for mocking the administration's social media strategy. 

"They deleted her comment, but she deleted the whole song lmaoo," one fan sarcastically said. 

Another wrote, "She removed the sound hahaha I love her."

Ariana Grande is among the artists who criticized the White House for using songs in their ICE arrest videos. 

Previously, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Kesha and Sabrina Carpenter condemned the administration for using their songs without their consent. 

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