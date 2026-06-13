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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Kim Kardashian recalls 'Monaco magic' days after beau Lewis Hamilton's GP win

The SKIMS founder shares first update after dramatic mix up with Lewis Hamilton's competitor, Andrea Kimi Antonelli

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian recalls Monaco magic days after beau Lewis Hamiltons GP win
Kim Kardashian recalls 'Monaco magic' days after beau Lewis Hamilton's GP win 

Kim Kardashian continues celebrating her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton's huge triumph at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

The SKIMS founder made her debut appearance at the Monaco Prix alongside her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, last week to support the British car driver.

After grabbing headlines with her appearance, Kim now turned to her Instagram account to seemingly celebrate Lewis' career milestone.

"Monaco magic," the mom of four captioned her post, accompanied by a heartfelt video clip, in which she could be seen beaming with joy.

The second-oldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who is accused of ruining Lewis' career due to their whirlwind romance, has now proved she is a lucky charm for her current love interest.

As the new footage gained popularity on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section to notice Kim's happiness, which they believed was due to Lewis Hamilton.

One fan noted, "Only Sir LH can bring this kind of happiness."

"I think Lewis is in the background," another said.

While a third commented, "Kimberly is in love, Lord please protect this relationship IJN #KIMILTON."

This update came after Kim Kardashian, who began dating Lewis Hamilton earlier this year, won the athlete's heart after she gifted a new towel to Formula One driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli. 

Notably, the SKIMS founder caused a stir after she allegedly wiped her face with a towel that appeared to have been reserved for Mercedes driver Andrea, who won the Monaco Grand Prix.

Later, the racer joked in a video, "Where is my towel?" However, in response, Kim, 45, had made amends by giving him a fresh white towel with a special message, "To Kimi from Kim."

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