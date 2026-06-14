Mayor Mamdani unveils exciting celebration plans after Knicks historic win: Details here

The New York Knicks have secured their first NBA championship in more than half a century, and the city is gearing up for a remarkable celebration.
Moments after the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that the city will host a ticker-tape parade and City Hall ceremony to honour the team on Thursday, June 18.
"Parade. Thursday. Manhattan," penned Mamdani on X following the Knicks' victory.
As reported by CBS Sports, the parade route is set to go down the "Canyon of Heroes" on Broadway from The Battery to City Hall.
The celebration will mark the first ticker-tape parade in Knicks history. More details are expected to be released soon.
Reflecting on the decade-long anticipation for the Knicks' title, Mamdani noted, "For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment."
"Through near misses, heartbreak and a hope that every year could be out year, this city never stopped believing in the Knicks. And this team fulfilled that hope with grit, resilience and heart," added the Mayor.
Jalen Brunson, who led the Knicks to the win with 45 points in Game 5, was named Finals MVP and joined Willis Reed as the only players in Knicks history to earn that honour.
Moreover, City Hall and municipal buildings across the city will be illuminated in the Knicks' colours, blue and orange, on the night of Thursday to mark the historic win.