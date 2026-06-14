King and Queen hold special prayer ceremony to honor late Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha

The King and Queen held a special ceremony pay their respects to the late Thai princess.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, June 13, King Jigme Khesar of Bhutan shared an emotional post, sharing that the Bhutanese Royal Family paid tribute to the late Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand through a special Buddhist prayer ceremony.
Princess Bajrakiyitibha was the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, whom he shared with his first ex-wife Princess Soamsawali.
Alongside a photo from the somber ceremony, King Jigme shared that the prayer was led by his father, His Majesty The King The Fourth Druk Gyalpo, his mother, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and the Queen Mother, Her Majesty Gyalyum Tsheyring Pem Wangchuck.
It also included King Jigme Khesar’s wife, Queen Jetsun Pema, senior government officials, the Thai community in Bhutan, and officials from the Royal Thai Consulate Office.
At the ceremony, they offered prayers and lit 1,000 butter lamps – a traditional Buddhist practice performed to honor the deceased and pray for their peaceful journey in the afterlife.
“Bhutan and Thailand share a warm and longstanding friendship, and the Royal Family and people of Bhutan have conveyed their deepest condolences to His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn, the Royal Family, and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand,” His Majesty stated in the post.
After nearly four years in a coma, Princess Bajrakitiyabha passed away on Thursday evening, June 11, after her condition worsened due to an intra-abdominal infection, colitis, low blood pressure, arrhythmias, and blood clotting disorder.