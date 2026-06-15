Princess Eugenie upsets King Charles with Andrew-like move after monarch’s public nod

King Charles III doesn't approve the idea of Princess Eugenie following her disgraced father, Andrew's footsteps.
The Princess of York, whose pregnancy news was confirmed just weeks ago by Buckingham Palace in an official announcement, has reportedly upset the king with her latest venture.
As reported by Daily Mail, pregnant Princess Eugenia has raised eyebrows by showing up at a promotional event in London for Discovery Dunes, an ultra-luxury Dubai-based golfing and real-estate development.
This move by Eugenie is being dubbed as a potential misstep in royal quarters, because of its similarity to the type of business ventures Andrew was associated with before his fall.
Although, the real state event was Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, Charles has expressed his dismay over her participation.
"Seeing Eugenie following in her father's footsteps, and in a high-profile way so soon after the King publicly put a metaphorical arm around her shoulder by organizing a Palace announcement of her pregnancy, has jarred," a source told the outlet.
"Barely three weeks later, Eugenie, I am told, promptly blotted her copybook when she attended a promotional event in London for Discovery Dunes, an ultra-luxury Dubai-based golfing and real-estate development, exactly the kind of project that her father, whose love of golf, money, and the UAE apparently had no bounds, would have once become involved with," added the insider.
King Charles unease with the new development is stemmed from the looming pressure of the Firm surrounding the York sisters since their parents, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten's ties with Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.