Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Princess Eugenie suffers shocking security scare, advised not to travel 'alone'

Pregnant Princess Eugenie left 'shaken' after shocking incident in London amid Andrew-Sarah controversies

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Princess Eugenie suffers shocking security scare, advised not to travel alone
Princess Eugenie suffers shocking security scare, advised not to travel 'alone'

Princess Eugenie reportedly faced a shocking security scare in London, which left King Charles' niece "shaken".

During a recent solo outing, The Princess of York - who announced her third pregnancy just three weeks ago was heckled by a man in public, promting her to seek refuge in a nearby buidling.

The heckler questioned Eugenie about her disgraced father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor - who fell from the grace after his shameful ties with Jeffrey Epstein were exposed last year.

As per Closer magazine, Eugenie called the Royal security team right away and was advised to "not travel alone."

 "The incident really shook Eugenie up," an insider revealed.

 "Her 24-hour protection team was removed several years ago, so she often feels vulnerable when she’s out in public. There’s genuine concern for her safety," they added.

The tipster further revealed, "She has been advised to avoid travelling alone wherever possible and to make sure the security team always know exactly where she is and what her plans are."

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