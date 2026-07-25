Prince William, King Charles strongly react to Meghan Markle photo from Diana’s grave

Meghan Markle has once again plunged the Royal Family into total shock with her shocking move.
The Duchess of Sussex sent the internet into a complete meltdown earlier this week as she treated her followers to exclusive glimpses into her "summer holiday" in Portugal and UK.
Taking to her Instagram account - which boasts nearly 5 million followers, Meghan shared a carousel of photos featuring the intimate family moments during their exotic getaway to the European state, followed by a surprise trip to London.
However, one photo in the series sparked quite a buzz as it was clicked at Prince Harry and William's late mother, Princess Diana's gravesite - who is buried at her ancestral residence, The Althorp House.
The sentimental photo featured Archie and Lilibet walking behind their father, The Duke of Sussex, as they all were headed to Diana's grave.
Meghan's photo - which came just days after her warm and highly anticipated reunion with King Charles at Highgrove House, has reportedly left the monarch "shocked".
Now Palace insiders are claiming that this particular public display of a precious and sacred family moment did not sit well with Royal Family.
“This has upset people who normally defend Meghan,” an insider told Rob Shuter,
“The backlash isn’t just coming from her critics anymore," they added.
The source further clarified that the issue wasn't about the Harry and Meghan visiting Charles' former late wife's grave, it was about making a sombre private family moment public.
“Diana’s grave has always been treated as a place of quiet reflection,” noted another source.
“If that’s where this photo was taken, many believe it never belonged on social media" they added.
As far as The Prince of Wales' reaction is concerned, the insider revealed, “William has always been fiercely protective of his mother’s memory."
“He’s upset, but sadly, he’s no longer shocked by anything Harry and Meghan do," they added.
While shedding light on King Charles emotions - who stayed in a wedlock with Diana for almost 15 years, the insider claimed that he was taken aback.
“The King is genuinely shocked,” revealed the insider, adding, “Even people who usually refuse to comment on Harry and Meghan are wincing."
"The feeling is that some family moments are simply too sacred to share," they added.