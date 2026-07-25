Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet true feelings over royal family distance laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recent trip to Highgrove signals a push to mend royal rift

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet true feelings over royal family distance laid bare
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet true feelings over royal family distance laid bare

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could one day turn on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for cutting them off from the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan's recent trip to Highgrove signals a push to mend royal rifts, but Majesty Magazine editor Ingrid Seward claimed that the couple's distance from the UK could still backfire with their children.

The royal commentator warned that Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, could eventually feel aggrieved by their parents for isolating them from their royal heritage.

"I think the children could be really annoyed, not now, but when they grow up, with their father and mother," she told The Sun.

The expert added, "They could ask 'Why haven't you introduced me to my other life, my cousins, my heritage?' And I think that would be an awkward one for Harry and Meghan to explain."

The royal editor even signaled that the Duke could ultimately favor sending the young royals to prestigious British schools.

It is also suggested that the Duchess is surprisingly on board with Harry mending fences with the Palace.

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet true feelings over royal family distance laid bare

Seward mentioned that the duchess's "popularity is shattered" in the US, and repairing relations would help her position - though she cautioned that the Duchess must "take a back seat and gradually work around this."

She added that she views the pair's recent efforts as nothing short of grovelling.

Down the line,. Seward expected that the King's aging will make him even more keen to build a bond with Archie and Lilibet, though his demanding schedule remains a major hurdle.

"I think the King will say to Harry, 'Darling boy, you know I can only really see you in Scotland', where he will be given assurances about security, and that is what I think will happen," she said.

"The issues with Harry and his brother are a whole other ball game completely," Seward cautioned.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle met King Charles and Queen Camilla

On July 10, 2026, King Charles III and Queen Camilla officially hosted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet for a highly anticipated private reunion.

The historic gathering took place during an afternoon visit at Highgrove House, the King’s private country residence in Gloucestershire.

The event marked the first time in over four years that the King had seen his grandchildren in person.

Prince Harry makes emotional request to Prince William after 'painful' realization
Prince Harry makes emotional request to Prince William after 'painful' realization
King Charles sends strong message with key decision amid Andrew controversy
King Charles sends strong message with key decision amid Andrew controversy
Princess Anne makes first appearance in Wales after surprise move toward charity
Princess Anne makes first appearance in Wales after surprise move toward charity
Meghan Markle takes firm decision amid criticism over same milestone as Prince William
Meghan Markle takes firm decision amid criticism over same milestone as Prince William
Duchess Sophie attends special engagement in Wales after her emotional video message
Duchess Sophie attends special engagement in Wales after her emotional video message
Sarah Ferguson rocked by bombshell official action after urgent rescue plea to daughters
Sarah Ferguson rocked by bombshell official action after urgent rescue plea to daughters
Kate Middleton 'upset' over upcoming family move but determined to make summer the best
Kate Middleton 'upset' over upcoming family move but determined to make summer the best
Kate Middleton lauds Meghan Markle’s heart wining move for King Charles
Kate Middleton lauds Meghan Markle’s heart wining move for King Charles
King Charles voices grief over ‘appallingly tragic’ Guyana ferry disaster: ‘Shocked’
King Charles voices grief over ‘appallingly tragic’ Guyana ferry disaster: ‘Shocked’
Princess Anne marks milestone visit during Northern Ireland trip
Princess Anne marks milestone visit during Northern Ireland trip
Prince William gives surprising update after Meghan shared photo from Diana’s gravesite
Prince William gives surprising update after Meghan shared photo from Diana’s gravesite
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Meghan posts first photos from UK trip
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Meghan posts first photos from UK trip

Popular News

CDC expands Cyclospora outbreak investigation to four more states

CDC expands Cyclospora outbreak investigation to four more states
34 minutes ago
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet true feelings over royal family distance laid bare

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet true feelings over royal family distance laid bare
an hour ago
Cardi B breaks silence after Venice dinner with Maduka Okoye: 'I need to be…'

Cardi B breaks silence after Venice dinner with Maduka Okoye: 'I need to be…'
3 hours ago