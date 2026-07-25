Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet true feelings over royal family distance laid bare

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could one day turn on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for cutting them off from the Royal Family.
Harry and Meghan's recent trip to Highgrove signals a push to mend royal rifts, but Majesty Magazine editor Ingrid Seward claimed that the couple's distance from the UK could still backfire with their children.
The royal commentator warned that Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, could eventually feel aggrieved by their parents for isolating them from their royal heritage.
"I think the children could be really annoyed, not now, but when they grow up, with their father and mother," she told The Sun.
The expert added, "They could ask 'Why haven't you introduced me to my other life, my cousins, my heritage?' And I think that would be an awkward one for Harry and Meghan to explain."
The royal editor even signaled that the Duke could ultimately favor sending the young royals to prestigious British schools.
It is also suggested that the Duchess is surprisingly on board with Harry mending fences with the Palace.
Seward mentioned that the duchess's "popularity is shattered" in the US, and repairing relations would help her position - though she cautioned that the Duchess must "take a back seat and gradually work around this."
She added that she views the pair's recent efforts as nothing short of grovelling.
Down the line,. Seward expected that the King's aging will make him even more keen to build a bond with Archie and Lilibet, though his demanding schedule remains a major hurdle.
"I think the King will say to Harry, 'Darling boy, you know I can only really see you in Scotland', where he will be given assurances about security, and that is what I think will happen," she said.
"The issues with Harry and his brother are a whole other ball game completely," Seward cautioned.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle met King Charles and Queen Camilla
On July 10, 2026, King Charles III and Queen Camilla officially hosted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet for a highly anticipated private reunion.
The historic gathering took place during an afternoon visit at Highgrove House, the King’s private country residence in Gloucestershire.
The event marked the first time in over four years that the King had seen his grandchildren in person.