Prince Harry makes emotional request to Prince William after 'painful' realization

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry – who once dubbed his now-estranged brother, Prince William his “arch-nemeis”, is believed to have come to a huge realization.
Just days after meeting with his father, King Charles at Highgrove House in London alongside Duke’s wife Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Harry now wants to have a one-on-one with his brother, whom he hasn’t reportedly spoken to since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022.
The rift between King’s sons began from the day Harry and Meghan publicly spoke about the Royal Family and life in their first tell-all with Oprah Winfrey after UK exit in 2020.
Harry and Meghan’s relationship with William and his wife, Kate Middleton weakened further the Duke made shocking claims against them in his controversial memoir, Spare, in 2023.
Now, nearly six years after moving to the US, Harry is said to have been hit with a major realization that he cannot continue to behave like William doesn’t “exist”.
As per the sources close to the Invictus Games founder – not only that he has been telling his friends that he “misses” William, but also have asked Charles to convince him for an emotional reunion after a longstanding rift.
“He accepts that they have very different views on a lot of things, but he’s sure that if they can simply agree to disagree, they will actually find they have a lot more common ground than they realise. He’s tired of living like his brother doesn’t exist; it’s simply too painful,” an insider told Closer.
The source continued, “He’s asked his father and various aides to let William know that he’s ready to sit down to talk anytime he chooses. If he had any chance of reaching William, he’d just call him up directly, but he’d never get through, so he has to resort to this roundabout way.”
“He’s even told the few mutual friends they still have that he misses his brother; Harry clearly wants that to get back to William,” they added.
Prince Harry is all set to return to the UK next year for The Invictus Games 2027 event in Birmingham.