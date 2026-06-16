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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 46 minutes ago
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Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel? Truth behind rumours

Alia Bhatt has been rumoured to play a pivotal role in 'Kalki 2898 AD' after Deepika Padukone's exit project

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 46 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel? Truth behind rumours
Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel? Truth behind rumours

The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD has continued to spark buzz, now with Alia Bhatt also being linked to the highly anticipated project after Deepika Padukone parted ways with the project.

Director Nag Ashwin and his team are reportedly filming key scenes in Hyderabad, with Alia rumoured to take on a crucial role in the sci-fi franchise.

Initial reports speculated that the Student of the Year star might be replacing Deepika as Sumathi; however, it has been reported that Alia will not be connected to Deepika's role and will play a completely new character.

While details about her role and the intensity of her involvement with the Kalki 2898 AD 2 have not been revealed, the reports have fuelled excitement around the film.

'Kalki 2898 AD 2' rep reacts to Alia Bhat casting rumours 

As reported by the Hindustan Times, a rep for the film said "No shooting" in response to reports about Alia having had filmed some scenes.

When asked to confirm if she is part of the sequel, they replied, "There's no official clarity yet. Someone posted it on social media, and everyone else copied and pasted it as news. There's definitely no clarity regarding her casting yet."

Sources have also shared that two major filming schedules have already been completed with Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan, both of whom played key roles in the first film.

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