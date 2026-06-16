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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 15 minutes ago
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Nicola Coughlan, David Tennant locked in for Selena Gomez’s ‘OMITB’ S6

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6 is set to add Nicola Coughlan, David Tennant and more in the ensemble cast

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 15 minutes ago
Nicola Coughlan, David Tennant locked in for Selena Gomez’s ‘OMITB’ S6
Nicola Coughlan, David Tennant locked in for Selena Gomez’s ‘OMITB’ S6

The Only Murders in the Building cast is growing with a list of A-listers.

On Monday, June 15, Variety reported that Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short led Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, is set to return for the sixth season with a list of A-listers, including Nicola Coughlan and David Tennant, joining the ensemble cast.

According to the update, in addition to the Bridgerton actress, the Doctor Who star, the hit mystery comedy-drama TV series will also include Jodie Whittaker, Jim Broadbent, Adrian Lukis, Richard Ayoade, and Kathryn Hunter.

However, details for the new additions are being kept under wraps.

Taking to Instagram, the Barbie actress posted a screenshot of Deadline’s article of the news, writing, “The nicest summer job I’ve ever had including that one year I sold sweets from a shed!!”

Fans’ reactions:

“My absolute favourite show!!! That’s so exciting,” excitedly commented one, while a second wrote, “Omgggggggg Nicola and Selena on screen TOGETHER I’m so ready.”

A third added, “My favourite actress staring in one of my favourite tv show AGAIN.”

About Only Murders in the Building Season 6:

Season 6 of the Only Murders in the Building is in production in the United Kingdom, with Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin leading the show.

The new installment will mark the return of Michael Cyril Creighton and will also feature new recurring guest stars, including Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi, and Lesley Nicol.

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