Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 25 minutes ago
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Peter Phillips, Harriet Phillips make first public appearance as married couple at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot began today as King Charles and Queen Camilla led the ceremonial procession

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 25 minutes ago
Peter Phillips, Harriet Phillips make first public appearance as married couple at Royal Ascot
Peter Phillips, Harriet Phillips make first public appearance as married couple at Royal Ascot

Peter Philps and his newly wed wife Harriet Phillips made their first public appearance as a married couple as they joined the King and Queen at Ascot.

Royal Ascot began today as King Charles and Queen Camilla led the ceremonial procession, sharing their carriage with the Duke and Duchess of Wellington.

The second carriage was closely followed by the Princess Royal, 75, the younger sister of King Charles.

Princess Anne attended the prestigious event alongside her son Peter Phillips and his wife Harriet Phillips.

Peter Phillips, Harriet Phillips make first public appearance as married couple at Royal Ascot

The royal couple tied the knot on June 6 in the presence of the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales as their wedding took place at the All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, in the Cotswolds.

Their appearance at Ascot marks the first public outing for the couple since their wedding.

At Ascot, Sir Ben Elliot joined Princess Anne and Mr and Mrs Phillips in the second carriage.

The third carriage consisted of a mixture of royalty as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester represented the working core of the firm, riding alongside Gus Christie, the Executive Chairman of Glyndebourne Sector, and his wife, the internationally acclaimed lyric soprano Danielle de Niese.

The fourth carriage featured Mr and Mrs Matt Ramsden, as well as Luke Irwin and his wife, in the final part of the procession.

Notably, the opening day features three highly anticipated Group 1 events, including the Queen Anne Stakes, King Charles III Stakes, and St James’s Palace Stakes.

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