Meghan Markle makes big announcement ahead of Prince Harry’s UK visit

Meghan Markle has made a new announcement ahead of Prince Harry’s upcoming visit to the UK, drawing attention as the trip approaches.
Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the Suits alum announced a new collaboration with a company she has backed for years, which is also supported by American TV legend Oprah Winfrey.
"I've proudly supported Hannah and Clevr Blends for so many years now. Thrilled about this collaboration with one of my favorite gals and two of my favorite brands," she said on Instagram of Clevr and her lifestyle brand As Ever.
The wellness company Clevr Blends, headquartered in Santa Barbara, was established by Hannah Mendoza.
The project is described as a celebration of female solidarity, meaningful engagement, and impactful, values-led brands.
Notably, the update comes just days after Prince Harry confirmed he will travel from California to the UK next month for a series of promotional engagements ahead of the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games.
Birmingham will host the Games next year, making it the first time the competition has been held in the UK since its inaugural edition in London in 2014.
The Games will receive major public backing, with the Government allocating as much as £26 million through the Office for Veterans’ Affairs.