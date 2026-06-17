Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO split: Real reason for their divorce laid bare 

The reported reason behind Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s breakup has been revealed, shedding new light on their split.
“There is just such a conflict in what’s going on. He’s preaching this Christian way of life. She’s posing mostly naked and talking about porn and penises on her podcast,” a source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, referencing Bunnie’s Dumb Blonde podcast.
The tipster went on to reveal, “At every turn she’s just kind of embarrassing him and wrecking every PR narrative that they’re trying to create. This is the talk of the town [in Nashville].”
The Save Me singer has become more open about his faith, previously thanking Jesus and crediting Bunnie XO during his emotional Grammy acceptance speech in February for Best Contemporary Country Album.
A source has cast doubt on the singer’s born-again identity, claiming it could be motivated by profit within the Christian music market.
“He saw a lot of money in this market and told Bunnie to get it together. But she wouldn’t stay in line and it is destroying his brand,” the source told the outlet.
They continued: “She just wants to be what she is. She’s been an escort and in porn and gets her validation and audience from being in a G-string. That’s been her life but now, suddenly, he’s a preacher and she’s a preacher’s wife.”
On Monday, it emerged that Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, had filed for divorce on May 18, ending almost a decade of marriage.