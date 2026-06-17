Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 27 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate prestigious new honour: 'A big moment'

Kensington Palace issues heartfelt message as Kate Middleton, Prince William bag new award

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 27 minutes ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate prestigious new honour: A big moment
Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate prestigious new honour: 'A big moment'

Kate Middleton celebrates Prince William's major milestone just days before his 44th birthday.

On Wednesday, June 17, the official Instagram account of the Kensington Palace announced that Kate and William's six-part docuseries - Guardians, has bagged a Rockie Award at the prestigious Banff World Media Festival.

Alongside a poster of the Guardians reshared from United for Life's official page was a message from the future King and Queen celebrating the special honour.

"A big moment for conservation storytelling," read the caption.

It continued, "Guardians, our six part docuseries, has taken home a Rockie Award at the prestigious Banff World Media Festival - a powerful recognition of the rangers on the front line fighting the illegal wildlife trade and our work with communities."

"Released in May 2025, the series shines a light on the courage, resilience and vital role of nature’s protectors," the post added.

The message further read, "This honour reflects the impact of collaboration in raising awareness and driving change."

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Archie, Lilibet’s UK arrival update
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Archie, Lilibet’s UK arrival update
Prince Harry kids Archie, Lilibet's UK arrival confirmed with Duke and Meghan Markle: Date inside
Prince Harry kids Archie, Lilibet's UK arrival confirmed with Duke and Meghan Markle: Date inside
Meghan Markle reacts to bankruptcy claims as US popularity takes hit
Meghan Markle reacts to bankruptcy claims as US popularity takes hit
Royal Ascot opens with big disappointment for King Charles, Queen Camilla
Royal Ascot opens with big disappointment for King Charles, Queen Camilla
Sarah Ferguson makes strong new claim against Prince William: ‘poisoning the King’
Sarah Ferguson makes strong new claim against Prince William: ‘poisoning the King’
King Charles sparks health concerns after alleged 'I'm a mess' comment
King Charles sparks health concerns after alleged 'I'm a mess' comment
Meghan Markle makes big announcement ahead of Prince Harry’s UK visit
Meghan Markle makes big announcement ahead of Prince Harry’s UK visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla passionately cheer on at Royal Ascot amid Beatrice, Eugenie absence
King Charles, Queen Camilla passionately cheer on at Royal Ascot amid Beatrice, Eugenie absence
Peter Phillips, Harriet Phillips make first public appearance as married couple at Royal Ascot
Peter Phillips, Harriet Phillips make first public appearance as married couple at Royal Ascot
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make stylish early entrance at 2026 Royal Ascot
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make stylish early entrance at 2026 Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton holds hard talks with Prince William for Beatrice, Eugenie 'protection'
Kate Middleton holds hard talks with Prince William for Beatrice, Eugenie 'protection'
Kensington Palace finally announces Prince George’s next school after months of rumours
Kensington Palace finally announces Prince George’s next school after months of rumours

Popular News

Lionel Messi makes shocking personal life confession after World Cup hat-trick

Lionel Messi makes shocking personal life confession after World Cup hat-trick

60 minutes ago
Flash floods swamp roads North of Houston as vehicles become trapped

Flash floods swamp roads North of Houston as vehicles become trapped
22 minutes ago
Rick Jackson topples Trump-backed Burt Jones in Georgia GOP gubernatorial runoff

Rick Jackson topples Trump-backed Burt Jones in Georgia GOP gubernatorial runoff
60 minutes ago