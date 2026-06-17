Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate prestigious new honour: 'A big moment'

Kate Middleton celebrates Prince William's major milestone just days before his 44th birthday.
On Wednesday, June 17, the official Instagram account of the Kensington Palace announced that Kate and William's six-part docuseries - Guardians, has bagged a Rockie Award at the prestigious Banff World Media Festival.
Alongside a poster of the Guardians reshared from United for Life's official page was a message from the future King and Queen celebrating the special honour.
"A big moment for conservation storytelling," read the caption.
It continued, "Guardians, our six part docuseries, has taken home a Rockie Award at the prestigious Banff World Media Festival - a powerful recognition of the rangers on the front line fighting the illegal wildlife trade and our work with communities."
"Released in May 2025, the series shines a light on the courage, resilience and vital role of nature’s protectors," the post added.
The message further read, "This honour reflects the impact of collaboration in raising awareness and driving change."