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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
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Trump warns Iran of renewed conflict if post-war agreement violates

Trump also claimed that nearly 84-85% of Iran’s missile capabilities had been destroyed during the war

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
Trump warns Iran of renewed conflict if post-war agreement violates
Trump warns Iran of renewed conflict if post-war agreement violates

US President Donald Trump has once again issued a scathing warning that military action against Iran could resume if Tehran fails to comply with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) set to be signed in Switzerland on Friday to mark an end to the four-month long war.

Speaking at the G7 summit, Trump stressed that the deal has yet to be finalized and stated the United States would “go back to shooting” and “dropping bombs” if Iran does not “behave.”

He also claimed that nearly 84-85% of Iran’s missile capabilities had been destroyed during the war, while the remaining one remains inaccessible underground, making the reconstruction quite difficult.


Moreover, Trump sought to reassure Israel, stating the deal has successfully achieved its most important objective: preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. However , some extremely important decisions are yet to be taken.

He further stated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be satisfied with the outcome despite criticism of the deal within Israel.

In terms of the financial matters, Trump refused reports that Washington would offer reconstruction funding to Iran.

While addressing projections of nearly $300 billion in rebuilding costs, he stated any investment would come from private entities or regional neighbors instead of the US government.

The president further expressed gratitude to Pakistan, Qatar and Gulf states for their mediation efforts and suggested they would help address non-nuclear issues such as Iran’s ballistic missile programme and regional proxy groups.

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