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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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US-Iran peace deal: Trump and Pezeshkian agree to end military operations

President Trump issued a warning regarding compliance

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
US-Iran peace deal: Trump and Pezeshkian agree to end military operations
US-Iran peace deal: Trump and Pezeshkian agree to end military operations

On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the ongoing war in West Asia.

The agreement which took immediate effect mandates a permanent halt to military operations across all fronts including Lebanon.

Under the terms of the deal, Iran has committed to the on-site “down-blending” of its enriched uranium stockpile under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In exchange, the United States will provide significant economic relief including immediate waivers for Iranian crude oil exports and the lifting of various sanctions.


The document also stipulates that maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz will resume toll-free within 30 days.

Despite the breakthrough, President Trump issued a warning regarding compliance. Addressing the potential for future volatility, he stated:

“We’re going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement,” while simultaneously adding, “I don’t want them to. I want them to honour the agreement.”

Both nations marks a significant de-escalation, the path forward remains complex as both sides prepares for further diplomatic talks.

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