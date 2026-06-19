Taylor Swift posts rare clip from studio ahead of ‘Toy Story 5’ release: Watch

Taylor Swift is all excited for Toy Story 5 release.
The 14-time Grammy winner took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, June 18, to share a special post that included a rare video of the songstress from the recording studio.
Swift – who has written and voiced the soundtrack, titled I Knew It, I Knew It, for the upcoming fifth installment of the Toy Story franchise – captioned the post, “TOMORROW WE GET TS5. Oh how I love this phenomenal movie. Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 is in theaters everywhere tomorrow (!!!!!)”
Accompanying the caption was a series of slides, featuring a childhood snap of the Cruel Summer hitmaker with her brother, Austin Swift, as they rode a Toy Story inspired carriage, and some glimpses from working on the track and her high-profile appearance at the upcoming movie’s premiere.
The carousel also included a rare video of Taylor Swift from the studio in which she shares, “[It’s a ] bit kind of a hectic day. At 11 am, went to go see Toy Story 5, got so inspired, got the songwriter’s zone in, went home, wrote the end credit song for Toy Story 5.”
Travis Kelce’s fiancée continued, “We have now produced it and I’m doing vocals. It’s 6:57 pm. In two hours, Bob Iger and Tom from Pixar are coming to hear it. We have not recorded it yet. I think this is one of the most fun days of my life.”
Taylor Swift’s song for Toy Story 5 marked her return to the country music scenes after more than a decade and shortly after its release, I Knew It, I Knew You “closed the panel” at country radio, marking a historic milestone for the singer.
According to Variety, I Knew It, I Knew You was added immediately by all 157 country radio stations that are tracked by Mediabase’s country music chart – a rare achievement that has only happened thrice before, and never by a female artist.
Toy Story 5 is set to release worldwide on Friday, June 19, 2026.