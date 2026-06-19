Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal to end Lebanon fighting, US announces 

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed on a ceasefire deal to end Lebanon's fighting days after the US and Iran signed a peace deal.
According to Reuters, a senior US official told the outlet that Hezbollah and Israel have reached the deal and a ceasefire will begin at 4:00 pm local time on Friday, June 19.
The US official told Reuters, “Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire. We understand that after the exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire,” adding that US and Qatari negotiators broke the deal with the help of Iran.
Earlier on Friday, the US told Iran via negotiators that Israel will not continue the attack on Hezbollah after 80 sites were targeted in Lebanon during Thursday night.
Hezbollah also responded to the attacks and killed four IDF soldiers while Lebanese state media reported that at least 18 civilians were killed in the deadliest attack since the US-Iran deal.
Following the killing of Israeli soldiers, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised a “full force” response.
He wrote on X, “My directive is clear: Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks. The IDF will act to thwart any threat to our forces and our territory."
“Following the heinous attack by Hezbollah, which was a blatant violation of the ceasefire, I instructed the IDF last night to strike Hezbollah with full force," he added.
This came after the US's and Iran's Friday talks in Switzerland were postponed.
The White House cited logistical issues behind the cancellation of Vice President JD Vance’s Geneva trip, but officials told The Associated Press that Tehran suspended talks over the Lebanon issue.