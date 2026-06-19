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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 31 minutes ago
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Oil tanker traffic spikes in Strait of Hormuz after US–Iran agreement to reopen waterway

As per trade intelligence firm Kpler, nearly 20 oil tankers crossed the strait after commercial shipping resumed

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 31 minutes ago
Oil tanker traffic spikes in Strait of Hormuz after US–Iran agreement to reopen waterway
Oil tanker traffic spikes in Strait of Hormuz after US–Iran agreement to reopen waterway

Oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has seen a significant spike after the implementation of a new agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at reopening the vital waterway for global trading.

As per trade intelligence firm Kpler, nearly 20 oil tankers crossed the strait after commercial shipping resumed, with Thursday recording the highest number of tanker transits since June 2.

Notably, 25 vessels, including cargo ships, container ships, and oil tankers, successfully passed through the Hormuz on Thursday, marking a huge spike in traffic coming after the U.S. The Navy lifted its blockade of Iran.

Tehran agreed to enable vessels to use strait toll-free for a period of 60 days. U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that Iran is currently honoring its commitments under the agreement.


The vessels, which passed include three Saudi Arabian and one Emirati supertanker, each capable of transporting a massive amount of crude oil of nearly two million barrels.

Meanwhile, Iranian supertankers, which went dark during the war by switching off transponders, are also now back to normal operations, with five Iranian supertankers carrying oil were seen departing the region on Friday.

Despite the recovery, shipping volumes remain below prewar levels, with remaining concerns regarding the governance of Strait of Hormuz.

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