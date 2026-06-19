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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Meloni slams Trump’s ‘made up story’ about begging for photo: ‘Stunned’

Trump claims Meloni ‘begged’ for G7 photo, Italy PM fires back ‘fabricated’ story

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Meloni slams Trump’s ‘made up story’ about begging for photo: ‘Stunned’
Meloni slams Trump’s ‘made up story’ about begging for photo: ‘Stunned’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued a fiery response to US President Donald Trump's claims that she “begged” him for a photo at G7.

According to NBC News, Meloni was left “stunned” on Friday, June 19, after the US president told Italian media that the Italian PM “begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.”

The 49-year-old quickly responded to “completely fabricated” claims and posted a video on social media declaring, “Neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

She said, “Donald Trump's statements are completely fabricated. I am frankly stunned. I don't know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his own allies. After all, this isn't the first time this has happened."

“I can only say that it's a shame he doesn't show the same resolve toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States, and toward leaders with whom he, on the other hand, is much more accommodating,” she added.


The relationship of Trump and Meloni, who were once the closest allies, strained after the US, along with Israel, launched a war on Iran. She described the war as illegal and did not support America, sparking criticism from Trump.

Things got worse after Trump slammed Pope Leo XIV over his anti-war comments that Meloni described as “unacceptable.”

It is worth noting that Meloni was the only European leader invited to Trump’s inauguration in January 2025. After a fiery exchange, the Republican president has threatened to withdraw US forces from Italy.

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