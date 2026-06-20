Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Kate Middleton issues warning on risks of the 'digital world' in new essay

The Princess of Wales visited to Italy solo in May first time after her cancer diagnosis

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Kate Middleton issues warning on risks of the digital world in new essay
Kate Middleton issues warning on risks of the 'digital world' in new essay 

Kate Middleton has reflected on her solo trip to Northern Italy in a new essay!

The Princess of Wales has detailed the warning on risks of an increasingly digital age, where much of life is lived through screens.

Addressing the challenges of a digitalised world, Catherine voices concern as she makes a powerful and direct call for more "genuine human connection" in a digital world.

"Last week, a parent at my children’s school asked me if we could all do just one thing. What would it be? My answer is simple: to prioritise love," Her Royal Highness scribbled.

She went on explaining, "I’m not talking about overly sentimental and romantic gestures, but love that is quiet and unconditional, built on time and patience: the joy found in ordinary things; the everyday magic of life itself."  

The future Queen of the British throne also published never-before-seen photos from her visit to Italy.

For those unaware, Kate Middleton made a solo trip to the city of Reggio Emilia for her first official solo overseas tour since her cancer diagnosis.

During her visit, the 44-year-old British Royal Family member attended City Hall, where Prince William’s life partner was honoured with the city's highest award, and greeted local schoolchildren. 

King Charles sends warm message amid enjoying Royal Ascot week
King Charles sends warm message amid enjoying Royal Ascot week
King Charles makes surprising move for Prince Harry ahead of UK return
King Charles makes surprising move for Prince Harry ahead of UK return
Prince Harry breaks silence after King Charles help with UK security: 'setting powerful example'
Prince Harry breaks silence after King Charles help with UK security: 'setting powerful example'
Royal Family announces King Charles to host special guests at Clarence House
Royal Family announces King Charles to host special guests at Clarence House
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for key royal engagement as Palace confirms
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for key royal engagement as Palace confirms
Princess Leonor takes King Felipe on sky adventure during exciting aviation training: Watch
Princess Leonor takes King Felipe on sky adventure during exciting aviation training: Watch
Prince Harry suffers humiliation as 'personal' UK donation exposes Princess Diana link
Prince Harry suffers humiliation as 'personal' UK donation exposes Princess Diana link
Buckingham Palace honours Duchess Sophie’s powerful mission that continues to inspire
Buckingham Palace honours Duchess Sophie’s powerful mission that continues to inspire
Kensington Palace drops Prince William's message just days before his 44th birthday
Kensington Palace drops Prince William's message just days before his 44th birthday
Queen Camilla issues surprise message ahead of Harry, Meghan UK return: ‘enjoy yourself’
Queen Camilla issues surprise message ahead of Harry, Meghan UK return: ‘enjoy yourself’
Princess Kate's renewed role in Royal Family intensifies pressure: 'would be scrutinised'
Princess Kate's renewed role in Royal Family intensifies pressure: 'would be scrutinised'
Prince William steps out for special cause after Royal Ascot appearance
Prince William steps out for special cause after Royal Ascot appearance

Popular News

King Charles sends warm message amid enjoying Royal Ascot week

King Charles sends warm message amid enjoying Royal Ascot week
4 hours ago
Kate Middleton issues warning on risks of the 'digital world' in new essay

Kate Middleton issues warning on risks of the 'digital world' in new essay
3 hours ago
Jim Carrey returns for 'Grinch' sequel months after viral clone drama?

Jim Carrey returns for 'Grinch' sequel months after viral clone drama?
4 hours ago