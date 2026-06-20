Kate Middleton issues warning on risks of the 'digital world' in new essay 

Kate Middleton has reflected on her solo trip to Northern Italy in a new essay!
The Princess of Wales has detailed the warning on risks of an increasingly digital age, where much of life is lived through screens.
Addressing the challenges of a digitalised world, Catherine voices concern as she makes a powerful and direct call for more "genuine human connection" in a digital world.
"Last week, a parent at my children’s school asked me if we could all do just one thing. What would it be? My answer is simple: to prioritise love," Her Royal Highness scribbled.
She went on explaining, "I’m not talking about overly sentimental and romantic gestures, but love that is quiet and unconditional, built on time and patience: the joy found in ordinary things; the everyday magic of life itself."
The future Queen of the British throne also published never-before-seen photos from her visit to Italy.
For those unaware, Kate Middleton made a solo trip to the city of Reggio Emilia for her first official solo overseas tour since her cancer diagnosis.
During her visit, the 44-year-old British Royal Family member attended City Hall, where Prince William’s life partner was honoured with the city's highest award, and greeted local schoolchildren.