Israel launches 12 strikes on Southern Lebanon following ceasefire announcement

Israel has once again violated a fragile ceasefire a few moments after it took effect at 4pm local time today.
Nearly 12 Israeli air strikes and ongoing artillery shelling have been reported in southern Lebanon since a ceasefire reportedly occurred.
As per Al Jazeera, these strikes have occurred at the following places:
- 16:00 – Air strike on Kfar Reman
- 16:05 – Air strike on Nabatieh al-Fawqa
- 16:10 – Air strike on Kfar Sir
- 16:14 – Second air strike on Kfar Sir
- 16:17 – Air strike on the Nabatieh–Zibdin–Choukin area
- 16:20 – Second air strike on Nabatieh al-Fawqa
- 16:25 – Third air strike on Nabatieh al-Fawqa
- 16:25 – Air strike on Jabal al-Rafie
- 16:36 – Air strike on al-Rayhan
- 16:41 – Air strike on Adshit
- 16:41 – Air strike on Masir Habboush
- 16:45 – Third air strike on Kfar Sir
Notably, continuous artillery shelling has been reported in Nabatieh and the surrounding areas after 4 pm.
Earlier, Israel and Hezbollah agreed on a ceasefire deal to end Lebanon's fighting days after the US and Iran signed a peace deal.