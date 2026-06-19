World
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Israel launches 12 strikes on Southern Lebanon following ceasefire announcement

Sources report continuous artillery shelling in Nabatieh and the surrounding areas after 4 pm

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Israel launches 12 strikes on Southern Lebanon following ceasefire announcement
Israel launches 12 strikes on Southern Lebanon following ceasefire announcement

Israel has once again violated a fragile ceasefire a few moments after it took effect at 4pm local time today.

Nearly 12 Israeli air strikes and ongoing artillery shelling have been reported in southern Lebanon since a ceasefire reportedly occurred.

As per Al Jazeera, these strikes have occurred at the following places:

  • 16:00 – Air strike on Kfar Reman
  • 16:05 – Air strike on Nabatieh al-Fawqa
  • 16:10 – Air strike on Kfar Sir
  • 16:14 – Second air strike on Kfar Sir
  • 16:17 – Air strike on the Nabatieh–Zibdin–Choukin area
  • 16:20 – Second air strike on Nabatieh al-Fawqa
  • 16:25 – Third air strike on Nabatieh al-Fawqa
  • 16:25 – Air strike on Jabal al-Rafie
  • 16:36 – Air strike on al-Rayhan
  • 16:41 – Air strike on Adshit
  • 16:41 – Air strike on Masir Habboush
  • 16:45 – Third air strike on Kfar Sir


Notably, continuous artillery shelling has been reported in Nabatieh and the surrounding areas after 4 pm.

Earlier, Israel and Hezbollah agreed on a ceasefire deal to end Lebanon's fighting days after the US and Iran signed a peace deal. 

Oil tanker traffic spikes in Strait of Hormuz after US–Iran agreement to reopen waterway
Oil tanker traffic spikes in Strait of Hormuz after US–Iran agreement to reopen waterway
Italian FM Tajani cancels US visit after Trump’s ‘offensive’ Meloni comments
Italian FM Tajani cancels US visit after Trump’s ‘offensive’ Meloni comments
Meloni slams Trump’s ‘made up story’ about begging for photo: ‘Stunned’
Meloni slams Trump’s ‘made up story’ about begging for photo: ‘Stunned’
What’s open and closed on Juneteenth 2026? Banks, store, post offices
What’s open and closed on Juneteenth 2026? Banks, store, post offices
Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal to end Lebanon fighting, US announces
Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal to end Lebanon fighting, US announces
Israeli official calls for escalation, says ‘all of Lebanon must burn’ amid intensifying conflict
Israeli official calls for escalation, says ‘all of Lebanon must burn’ amid intensifying conflict
Iran suspends Hormuz transit charges for 60 days under US deal
Iran suspends Hormuz transit charges for 60 days under US deal
Barack Obama wipes away tears after Michelle Obama’s emotional tribute in Chicago
Barack Obama wipes away tears after Michelle Obama’s emotional tribute in Chicago
Met office issues Amber heat warning as temperatures near 35°C
Met office issues Amber heat warning as temperatures near 35°C
Crocodile zoo attack: Man released on bail after toddler injured in Cambridgeshire enclosure
Crocodile zoo attack: Man released on bail after toddler injured in Cambridgeshire enclosure
Luigi Mangione's lawyers backtracks on psychiatric defence in surprise move
Luigi Mangione's lawyers backtracks on psychiatric defence in surprise move
US-Iran talks in Switzerland cancelled after JD Vance lashes out at Israeli critics
US-Iran talks in Switzerland cancelled after JD Vance lashes out at Israeli critics

Popular News

Whiteout Survival gift codes for June 2026 to enjoy thrilling rewards

Whiteout Survival gift codes for June 2026 to enjoy thrilling rewards

an hour ago
Orlando Bloom breaks silence with cryptic post as Katy Perry set to release diss track

Orlando Bloom breaks silence with cryptic post as Katy Perry set to release diss track

2 hours ago
Meloni slams Trump’s ‘made up story’ about begging for photo: ‘Stunned’

Meloni slams Trump’s ‘made up story’ about begging for photo: ‘Stunned’
3 hours ago