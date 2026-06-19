Jim Carrey returns for 'Grinch' sequel months after viral clone drama? 

Jim Carrey is set to make a fine acting comeback months after buzzing viral clone controversy at the César Awards ceremony.
On Friday, June 19, The Hollywood Reporter announced that the actor from The Mask actor is in talks to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel to The Grinch.
While the project is still in its early stages of development, Universal and Imagine Entertainment are developing a sequel to How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Possibly with Jim to return as the famously miserable green mischief-maker, and Ron Howard set to direct.
Notably, it is being developed as a follow-up to 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, though the plot has not yet been revealed.
As Ron is returning to direct and produce, alongside Brian Grazer.
So far, Jim has not announced his collaboration with Ron for the forthcoming movie.
In context, the original 2000 film was based on Dr Seuss’s 1957 story How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which followed the Grinch as he tried to ruin Christmas for the residents of Whoville.
Ron Howard has yet to announce the official release date of the sequel.
This film will see Jim Carrey’s first since he was subjected to media chatter after his controversial appearance at the 2026 César Awards ceremony.
Following his appearance, wild online debate and conspiracy theories circulated on social media, with fans and makeup artists falsely speculating that he was a clone who accepted an Honorary César Award in February of this year.
Later, both Jim Carrey’s publicist and César Awards organisers officially debunked these rumours, confirming he personally attended the event.