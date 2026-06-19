What’s open and closed on Juneteenth 2026? Banks, store, post offices 

Many Americans will have the day off on Friday, June 19, to celebrate Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery. While most stores will remain open, some services will be unavailable.
According to CBS News, the stock market and most banks will be closed on Friday. While many stores will remain open, make sure to check local store hours as they may vary by location.
Also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved people that the Civil War had ended and they were free.
Is Walmart, Costco and Target open?
Yes, Walmart will operate during normal hours on Juneteenth, a spokesperson confirmed.
While Costco is closed for other federal holidays, it will remain open for Juneteenth.
Target will be open during normal business hours, which vary depending on location, according to a spokesperson.
Are banks open?
Major banks such as Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo will be closed on Friday.
Is the stock market open?
The stock market will be closed on June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, according to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq websites.