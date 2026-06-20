Netherlands and Sweden fans march to Houston stadium ahead of World Cup clash 

It’s match day in Houston as the Netherlands and Sweden are set to compete in a Group F World Cup fixture at Houston Stadium.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated kickoff, thousands of football enthusiasts turned the city into a sea of colour and chants as they marched toward the venue to show support for their teams.
The iconic Oranje Fanwalk saw Dutch supporters gather at Rice University, with many walking alongside the famous orange double-decker bus.
The procession, one of the tournament’s most viral traditions, made its way through Houston streets toward the stadium, capturing tremendous attraction from locals and visitors alike.
Swedish fans also marched toward the venue to support their team, sparking more excitement among the spectators and creating a vibrant pre-match atmosphere.
While some of the fans opted for METRORail, rideshares, or cars, a significant number chose to join the walking processions, turning Houston into a festival of football culture.
The two sides are set to meet at noon in a high-voltage Group F encounter, with the fan marches setting the tone for an exhilarating World Cup atmosphere in the city.