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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Human-caused Iron fire explodes past 1,000 acres near Eureka

Authorities are diligently monitoring the situation as fire continues to expand while working to prevent its spread

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Human-caused Iron fire explodes past 1,000 acres near Eureka
Human-caused Iron fire explodes past 1,000 acres near Eureka 

A massive human-caused wildfire has scorched over 1,000 acres in northern Juab County after igniting near Eureka overnight, as per Utah fire officials.

The immense fire, also known as the Iron Fire, was initially reported around midnight on Saturday just west of Eureka near the border of Juab, Tooele, and Utah counties, which significantly expanded to more than 1,000 acres, triggering a large-scale response from firefighting crews.

Utah Fire Info stated several ground and aerial teams are combating the wildfire, with extra resources being launched.


Despite the fire’s massive growth, several officials reported that no structures are currently under threat.

The Iron Fire has now spread into portions of Juab, Tooele, and Utah counties, causing smoke into the sky and contributing to hazy conditions across much of Utah.

Smoke from the Iron Fire, the Sawmill Fire in Iron County, and larger wildfires burning in neighbouring Nevada and Arizona has significantly affected air quality across the state.

Authorities confirmed that the wildfire was caused by human activity, although further details remain under wraps.

Currently, authorities are diligently monitoring the situation as fire continues to expand while working to prevent its spread.

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