Princess Elisabeth hosts world leaders as six-day historic visit to Belgium kicks off 

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has officially welcomed world key leaders as their six-day state visit officially began.
On Saturday, June 20, the Belgian Royal Palace revealed the princess’s crucial role in hosting Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.
Crown Princess welcomed Japanese leaders at the Melsbroek Air Base in Melsbroek, Belgium, as she greeted the imperial couple on the tarmac alongside an honour guard, marking the start of their state visit to the country.
"The Emperor and Empress of Japan are undertaking a state visit to Belgium this week. Upon their arrival on Belgian soil, they are warmly welcomed by Princess Elisabeth," the official Instagram of the Belgian Royal Family stated.
The statement continued, "The Emperor and Empress of Japan have safely landed in Belgium. Princess Elisabeth welcomes them at the start of their state visit to our country."
"The Emperor and Empress of Japan have safely landed in Belgium. Princess Elisabeth welcomes them at the start of their state visit to our country," they concluded.
For those unaware, Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako began their state visit to Belgium on June 20, 2026, for a duration of 6 days.
The imperial couple is scheduled to conclude their visit and depart Belgium on June 25, 2026, before returning to Japan on June 26.
Notably, the visit will see the 160th anniversary celebrations of diplomatic relations between Japan and Belgium.