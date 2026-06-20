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Alia Bhatt gets light-hearted roast from Samay Raina on 'India’s Got Latent'

Samay Raina has returned with Season 2 of 'India's Got Latent'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 15 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt gets light-hearted roast from Samay Raina on India’s Got Latent
Alia Bhatt gets light-hearted roast from Samay Raina on 'India’s Got Latent'

Alia Bhatt found herself at the centre of a light-hearted roast by Samay Raina on India's Got Latent Season 2, with the comedian joking about her Cannes 2026 appearance.

The comedian has returned with Season 2 of India's Got Latent, and the premiere is already generating buzz.

The June 20 episode featured the Alpha co-stars, who appeared to promote their upcoming action thriller film.

During the opening segment, Samay Raina welcomed Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in his signature style before turning his attention to Alia.

He highlighted her achievements, global recognition and National Award win before jokingly asking what brought her to the show.

Samay then quipped, "Kahan Cannes, kahan Latent. But, yahan cameras aap pe hai (Cannes is one thing, Lattent is another; the focus here is entirely on commerce)," leaving everyone on stage in splits.

Alia was quick to respond in her usual witty style and said, “I think we can all genuinely say this with absolute clarity and be so so grateful for all the laughs that we have had thanks to… Kapil Sharma.”

Alia Bhatt gets light-hearted roast from Samay Raina on India’s Got Latent

Samay immediately shot back with another joke, referring to their SCREEN Awards 2026 hosting stint, and asked, “Yahan aap funny ho gayi, Zakir bhai ke time pe kya hua tha? (You're being funny here—what happened back when Zakir Bhai was around?)”

The segment turned playful when Sharvari was introduced as “Alia’s plus one,” setting a fun and relaxed tone for the episode, with both stars enjoying the banter.

India's Got Latent Season 2 is streaming simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, with both platforms carrying identical episodes in the same format and runtime.

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