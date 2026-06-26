Inside Millie Bobby’s painful depression battle while ‘mending’ ‘Stranger Things’ cast rift

While Stranger Things made fans emotional with its finale after five-season run, things weren’t easy for the show’s cast as well.
To promote the third installment of her mystery adventure film, Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown made an appearance on the Wednesday, June 24 live recording of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast in New York City, reported Variety.
Speaking to the host, the 22-year-old British actress became emotional as she opened up about her heartbreaking struggles after wrapping up Stranger Things following a decade-long run on December 31, 2025.
Millie Bobby Brown recalls depression battle
Brown also recalled falling into depression and her attempts to mend any tensions between her and her costars, including Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour.
“It was very hard for me. I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I’m a very happy-go-lucky person,” she expressed.
The mother of one continued, “I was like, ‘We’re still friends, right? Like, you’re not gonna stop talking to me anymore?’ I was like, ‘I’m sorry if I ever upset you,’ and was just trying to mend anything. ‘It’s been 10 years, and I really want to be friends. You’re my sibling.’”
She went on to recall visiting a beach after the show’s conclusion, noting that it was beautiful but she just sat there crying as it was a very difficult time for her.
Millie Bobby Brown on impacts of playing Eleven on Stranger Things
Jake Bongiovi’s wife also opened up about how playing Eleven on the hit Netflix show impacted her.
She said, “And no one will ever understand it. I started the show when I was 10, and this character was me, and these people were in my life more than my own family. I saw these people more than going home and eating dinner with my family. Saying goodbye to that after 10 years was a very, very emotional thing, and I’m going to miss Eleven more than anything.”
Millie Bobby Brown reunites with Noah Schnapp
Just a day after her emotional confession about struggles with depression, Millie Bobby Brown made a dazzling appearance at the world premiere of her new movie Enola Holmes 3 on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at New York City’s The Plaza Hotel.
At the special event, the Florence by Mills founder reunited with her Stranger Things costar and real-life best friend Noah Schnapp, who portrayed Will Byers in the super hit series.
Channeling her inner diva, Brown looked ethereal in a gorgeous ice-blue, floor-length satin gown. The strapless dress featured an elegant form-fitting bodice that transitioned into a shimmering, knife-pleated skirt with a subtle train.
To keep the focus on her striking ensemble, the actress wore minimal accessories that included a sparkling diamond collar necklace and styled her hair in a relaxed, face-framing half-updo with soft curls on the front.
Meanwhile, Noah Schnapp exuded charm in a striking black suit paired with a crisp white shirt as he joined Brown on the red carpet before giving her a warm hug.
Enola Holmes 3 plot
As per Tudum, the official global fan brand for Netflix, Enola Holmes 3 focuses on “the adventures of the young detective sees her tackling another mystery, this time on the island nation of Malta. As Enola heads to the altar to wed Lord Tewkesbury, she learns the distressing news that Sherlock has been kidnapped. The gumshoe is immediately on the case, all while grappling with her complicated feelings around marriage.”
Enola Holmes 3 cast
The star cast of Enola Holmes 3 includes Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Himesh Patel, Adeel Akhtar, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.
Enola Holmes 3 release date
Enola Holmes 3 is scheduled for a worldwide premiere on July 1, 2026, and will be up for streaming on Netflix.