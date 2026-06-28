 ‘Kala Hiran’ makers hit with major blow amid escalating court fight with Salman Khan

Amid their ongoing legal battle with Salman Khan, the makers of Kala Hiran have been hit with a shocking setback.
On Saturday, June 27, Hindustan Times reported that actor Sonu Mishra – who was locked in to portray Khan in the new controversial film – has quit the project as the Hum Aapke Hain Koun star’s court fight with the makers intensifies.
What is Kala Hiran about?
Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is an upcoming crime-thriller and courtroom drama film inspired by the controversial 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan involving Salman Khan.
The movie’s plot is built around the 1998 incident where a protected Indian blackbuck (a sacred animal to the Bishnoi community) was hunted by the Ek Tha Tiger star, which led to high-profile legal battles.
Why is Salman Khan suing Kala Hiran makers?
Salman Khan has filed a lawsuit against the makers of Kala Hiran to halt the film’s production, promotion, and release, citing “gross violation of personality rights.”
According to the Indian actor, the project unlawfully exploits his public image, could damage his reputation, and might prejudice ongoing judicial proceedings.
In his plea, the Sultan actor claimed that the movie is inspired by the 1998 blackbuck case involving him and that its posters, teaser, and promotional material clearly identify him.
His legal team also alleged that the makers used a lookalike wearing his signature bracelet.
Sonu Mishra on exiting Kala Hiran
Speaking to ANI, Sonu Mishra shared that he initially joined the project believing it would portray Salman Khan in a supportive light. However, he changed his stance after learning more about the film’s intended direction.
"I was supposed to portray the character of Salman Khan. When I realised that the film had been made to tarnish the name of a superstar and the reputation of Rajasthan's culture, my ethics didn't allow me to be a part of the propaganda against a senior actor. Following creative differences with makers, I decided to distance myself from the film," he stated.
The Satyameva Jayate star continued, “There is no question of receiving any threat from the Bishnoi community. It is my own community. I believe films should be made on the various efforts made by the community toward society's welfare. I would have happily done it.”
Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case
During the filming of family drama film Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan, Salman Khan was accused of hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur.
Besides the Bodyguard actor, his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu were also accused and were later acquitted.
In April 2018, a Jodhpur trial court convicted Khan and sentenced him to five years in prison. However, he later received bail and appealed the verdict.
The Rajasthan High Court, in 2022, took over and transferred all matters related to the blackbuck case to itself, bringing the connected legal proceedings under one court.
The case remains pending before the High Court, where Salman Khan’s appeal against his conviction and other related issues continue to be heard.