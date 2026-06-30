Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 days ago
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Prince William marks big milestone after special appearance at Tate Modern in London

The Prince of Wales delivers powerful speech at the special event at Tate Modern in London

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 days ago
Prince William marks big milestone after special appearance at Tate Modern in London
Prince William marks big milestone after special appearance at Tate Modern in London

In the rising royal tensions, Prince William has marked a new milestone regarding his charity foundation homewards.

The Prince of Wales has attended an honorary event in London as the Royal Foundation officially turned three.

On Tuesday, June 30, Kensington Palace shared a glimpse of his royal appearance at the Tate Modern in London.

“Three Years of Homewards. Three years ago, @homewardsuk set out to prove that homelessness can be made rare, brief and unrepeated,” His Royal Highness added.

Prince William celebrates new milestone

The statement continued, “Marking that milestone today - alongside partners, local leaders, businesses and international delegates.”

“Hearing how Homewards is embedding prevention across workplaces, schools, housing and local services; and how these early, measurable signs of success - including 73 people moving into stable homes, over 250 people into employment, and reaching thousands of people before they reach crisis - can be scaled across the country,” they added.

When did Prince William launch Homewards

For those unaware, Prince William and The Royal Foundation officially launched Homewards, a five-year, UK-wide initiative to prevent homelessness, on June 26, 2023, shortly after King Charles III took over the throne after the demise of late Queen Elizabeth II.

Aim of the charity

The goal of the charity is to prove that it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated.

A 5-year transformative program that partners with dozens of charities, businesses, and local leaders.

Providing shelters to the needy person, called Homewards, is also close to the future King’s heart because its aim reflects his deceased mother, the late Princess of Wales, Diana.

William, who celebrated his 44th birthday this month, was initially introduced to the issue of homelessness by his late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince of Wales powerful speech

“As I visited homelessness shelters and charities from an early age, I saw the tireless work being done on the frontlines - fighting to feed, house and care for people who had reached their lowest point,” he said on Tuesday.

During his appearance in London, he also spoke about the importance of providing shelters, saying, “No child should face the prospect of being homeless.”

“Homelessness is not an individual failure. It is a systemic failure. And if systems help create the problem, systems can help prevent it,” William added.

He continued, “Across our six locations, we are seeing measurable signs of change.”

The prince’s commitment to the issue was inspired by his late mother Princess Diana, and last year, on what would have been her 64th birthday on July 1, he marked the second year of Homewards.

Ongoing Royal Family tensions

This update came after King Charles III has seemingly “unpleased” Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, by offering estranged royal member, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, royal accommodation on their return to the United Kingdom after four years.

The Duke and Duchess possibly eyed the reunion with the royal family after years of estrangement.

As of now, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle have responded to the accommodation offer.

They will travel to London alongside their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in July to attend the remaining events of the Invictus Games, likely to take place in Birmingham in 2027.

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