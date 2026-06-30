Queen Camilla makes sweet promise about King Charles' passion

Queen Camilla has made a sweet promise in support of King Charles III's passion for painting, joking that she would give her husband "a nudge in the right direction" to encourage him to publicly showcase some of his artwork.
The Queen Consort of Britain said she was “proud” to have visited the Royal Scottish Academy (RSA) during the start of Royal Week.
Queen Camilla said she was determined to give her husband ‘a nudge in the right direction’ and put some of his paintings on show.
While speaking at the Royal Academy of Scottish Art and Architecture in Edinburgh, which is celebrating the bicentennial of its foundation.
Towards the end of her hour-long visit she told guests, “Can I just say before I leave how proud I am to be your patron. I think this will be the first of many visits because I know you have so many wonderful collections that I would absolutely love to come and have a look at.”
She went on to share, “Sadly I don’t have the talent my husband has or my late father-in-law had. I do try to paint, very badly. But sadly don’t have much time. But there’s nothing I enjoy more than looking around other people’s work.”
During the discussion, Gareth Fisher, president of the academy, requested that the Queen convey their warm regards to King Charles and encouraged him to keep pursuing his artwork.
“He has to be encouraged,” the queen laughed.
‘I hope one of these days perhaps he can bring a few of his paintings here,” before adding, “We would love to have one of his Scottish landscapes.”
Camilla mentioned, laughing, and demonstrating a prod, “Well I shall mention it to him. I shall give him a nudge in the right direction.”
She concluded, “I am very proud to be part of this.”