Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 days ago
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Prince Harry gives Meghan Markle key advice about William just days before UK visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are likely to return to the UK in the mid of July with kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 days ago
Prince Harry gives Meghan Markle key advice about William just days before UK visit
Prince Harry gives Meghan Markle key advice about William just days before UK visit

Prince Harry is believed to have given Meghan Markle a strong piece of advice regarding his estranged brother, Prince William, just days before their highly anticipated UK return this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties and moved to the US are set to make their first-ever joint visit in the mid of July.

The primary purpose of their return is to attend the one-year countdown ceremony of Harry’s multi-sporting event, The Invictus Games 2027, on July 10.

A potential stay at one of the Royal residences is also on the cards in a bid to give King Charles a golden opportunity to spend times with his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – who are making their first-ever trip to the UK.

As per the reports, the 77-year-old monarch has played a vital role welcomed back the couple with all of the perks of working royals, with security arrangements in place and a royal residence for their stay during the whirlwind trip.

“The fact they’ve finally managed to pull this off and be granted security and accommodation on royal grounds is a huge coup as well as a stunning moral victory, as far as Harry’s concerned,” a source told Heatworld.

The insiders close to Prince William are also claiming that the reports of this proverbial royal red carpet has been a ‘bitter pill’ for the future King to swallow, and Harry has a very befitting response to it.

Prince Harry reacts as Prince William and King Charles’ relation gets frosty

As per an insider, “Harry knew William would fly off the handle as soon as his father rubber-stamped the terms of their trip back, and he told Meghan to sit back and enjoy the show.”

They went on to explain, “For Harry, seeing his brother throw his toys out of the pram like this just demonstrates that he’s an ill-tempered brat who’s filled with negativity and resentment, whereas he and Meghan are just trying to live their lives and let bygones be bygones.”

“Queen Camilla, King Charles, and the Princess of Wales were not outwardly warm together that day, and it wasn’t just because of the protesters. Relations were decidedly frosty backstage,” added the source.

“The King’s relationship with William is not in a good place’, with reports claiming that William, Kate and their children had not attended the annual lunch following the celebration and had instead made a swift exit,” claimed another source.

Meghan Markle receives shocking advice from Harry for Prince William ahead of UK visit

As per the source Harry is “telling Meghan it’s only a matter of time before other royals come to their father’s side and choose their side over his hot-headed brother’s.”

“The longer William’s bad attitude goes on, the more it plays into their hands," added the insider.

They further revealed, "It’s enormously satisfying for Meghan, too, and she’s in full agreement that their best strategy is to smile sweetly, charm as many people as they come to the UK, and let William keep shooting himself in the foot with his bad attitude."

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