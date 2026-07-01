Prince William, Princess Kate end speculation over Taylor Swift wedding invitation

After weeks of speculation, Prince William and Kate Middleton cleared up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding invitation buzz.
According to PEOPLE’s Tuesday, June 30 report, the Prince and Princess of Wales will not attend the Opalite singer and her NFL star fiancé’s highly anticipated nuptials.
The surprising update finally put all the rumors to rest which were fueled by William’s cheeky reply last month, hinting that he was hoping for an invitation.
During his appearance on Heart Breakfast in May 2026, the future king was asked whether he was invited at the Wood songstress’s wedding, to which he cleverly replied, “No comment,” adding, "I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see.”
Prince William on Princess Charlotte’s ‘obsession’ with Taylor Swift
Speaking to the host, Prince William also opened up about his children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s love for Taylor Swift, noting that his 11-year-old daughter was “obsessed” with the 14-time Grammy winner.
"Charlotte, my daughter, and Louis, to be fair, but both Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed by Taylor Swift. We went to see her on her Eras Tour and it was amazing,” he said at the time.
William continued, “It was at Wembley, so we had a box, so we were watching from up there, which is quite a long way from the actual action’s happening, but the atmosphere was so incredible. You could actually feel the floors shaking when they were all dancing, so it was brilliant."
"This is for Charlotte, we know she's listening in the car on the school run,” he added.
Prince William and Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Prince William have crossed paths several times over the years, leading to a friendsly public relationship.
The duo first met at a charity gala at Kensington Palace in 2013, where the Lover singer and Jon Bon Jovi asked William to join them on stage for a surprise performance of Livin’ on a Prayer.
Swift and the Prince of Wales also recently reunited in 2024, when the future king attended the American pop star’s The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on his 42nd birthday with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
After the show, Taylor Swift shared a backstage selfie with William, George and Charlotte, while her fiancé Travis Kelce also posed with the Royal Family in another photo that quickly went viral.
"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," wrote the Wood hit maker alongside the snap, tagging Prince William and Kate Middleton’s joint Instagram account.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
According to the latest reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly exchange vows on July 3, 2026. However, the official wedding date is yet to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, recent reports suggested that the Blank Space singer and the Chiefs tight-end could tie the knot at one of New York City’s most iconic locations, Madison Square Garden.
However, some other reports speculate that the lovebirds may choose to hold their nuptials at Swift’s luxurious Rhode Island mansion.