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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 6 hours ago
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Nine monks killed after 11-year-old drives truck into procession in Thailand

11-year-old kills nine monks in Thai truck crash

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 6 hours ago
Nine monks killed after 11-year-old drives truck into procession in Thailand
Nine monks killed after 11-year-old drives truck into procession in Thailand

A tragic accident occurred in Thailand on Thursday, July 2, 2026, when an 11-year-old boy drove his parents’ pickup truck into a procession of Buddhist monks.

The incident took place in the northeastern province of Mukdahan, where a group of 35 monks and five lay followers were on a 260-kilometre pilgrimage walk.

The crash resulted in the deaths of nine monks while several others were left injured.

Details of the incident

The group had begun their walk toward Ubon Ratchathani province when the pickup truck traveling at high speed swerved and veered off the road into the line of pilgrims. One monk, Phra Sompong, who narrowly escaped the collision, described the terrifying moment:

“I saw a boy driving a pickup truck approaching. At that moment I was chanting ‘Buddho, Buddho,’ a meditation mantra. Then suddenly the truck hit at full speed and crashed us.”

He added that he and another monk managed to jump out of the way in time, while others were thrown into the air.

Investigation and legal status

Authorities confirmed that the young driver, who is reported to have special needs, had taken the vehicle from his family home without permission while his parents were away. He had driven approximately 10 kilometers before losing control.

Police have taken the boy into custody but he has not yet been questioned as he remains in a state of shock. Major General Pairoj Thaiphutsa, the commander of the Mukdahan Provincial Police, stated:

“The suspect is a child. The vehicle has been taken for forensic examination to determine the cause. We’ve asked the child’s parents to come in so we can determine who is responsible for the child’s care, so we can go on with legal process.”

Impact and safety concerns

The tragedy has reignited discussions regarding road safety in Thailand, a country known for having some of the most dangerous roads in the world due to factors like speeding and inconsistent law enforcement.

Mukdahan provincial governor Worayan Bunnarat emphasized the need for national reflection on this issue. “We’ve been very strict on road safety in recent years. This case should be a lesson not just for our province but for the public in general when it comes to preventing road accidents,” he said.

Nine monks killed after 11-year-old drives truck into procession in Thailand

He further noted the responsibility of guardians, adding, “I think everyone involved, especially parents, need to help because no one wants something like this to happen.”

Medical teams were quickly deployed to the scene and the injured were transported to local hospitals. While the investigation remains ongoing, no formal charges have been filed against the child. 

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