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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 16 hours ago
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Boston Celtics sign Neemias Queta to 4-year $56 million extension

Neemias Queta has officially signed a four-year, $56 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 16 hours ago
Boston Celtics sign Neemias Queta to 4-year $56 million extension
Boston Celtics sign Neemias Queta to 4-year $56 million extension

The Boston Celtics have officially secured their rising star, Neemias Queta, with a new contract. On Friday, July 3, 2026, it was reported that the 7-foot center agreed to a four-year, $56 million extension with the franchise.

From two-way player to starter

Queta’s journey in the NBA has been nothing short of inspiring. After joining the Celtics as a free agent on a two-way contract in 2023, he worked his way up through the ranks to become a reliable starter.

Last season, he truly broke out, playing in 76 games and starting in 75 of them. During that time, he averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game proving he is critical piece of the team’s defense.

The details of the deal

The new agreement which was confirmed by his agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball ensures Queta will remain in Boston through the 2030-31 season.

While the team already picked up his $2.6 million option for the upcoming year, the new fully guaranteed $56 million extension will officially kick in starting with the 2027-28 campaign.

A rewarding future

This contract reflects the team’s confidence in Queta’s potential to continue developing into a dominant interior presence.

As noted by industry experts, Queta has established himself as a “critical Celtics piece” and this long-term investment solidifies his role as a key part of the team’s frontcourt rotation alongside other recent additions.

Boston Celtics sign Neemias Queta to 4-year $56 million extension

The deal is widely seen as a team-friendly move rewarding the 26-year-old for his grit, hustle and the massive improvements he made to his game over the last year.

For the Celtics, keeping Queta provides stability at the center position as they continue to build a competitive roster for the coming years.

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