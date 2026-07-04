Anime Destiny codes for July 2026 to redeem thrilling rewards 

Anime Destiny is a tower defense game where you can use robust anime characters as units to defend. From Itachi to Goku, players will find them in this guide, along with their special capabilities.
However, tower defense games are all about receiving the right troops, and that can be a bit expensive.
Daily Jang has compiled a list of Anime Destiny codes to get free gems, shards, cubes, and malice to summon and upgrade powerful champions.
Roblox Anime Destiny codes for July 2026
Here’s a list of Anime Destiny codes:
ILoveAnimeDestiny!: 1500 Gems, 15 Shards, 15 Cubes, and 15 Malice (NEW)
3KCCU!: 2000 Gems, 5000 FrostLotus, 25 Shards, 35 Cubes, and 35 Malice
SorryForDelay: 500 Gems, 5 Cubes, 5 Shards, and 5 Malice
Release!: 1500 Gems and 15 Shards
Anime Destiny codes (expired)
- ReleaseEA!
- PATCHES!
- BugHOTFIX!
There is no shortage of tower defense games on Roblox. My favorites are Anime Guardians, Noob Tower Defense, and Garden Tower Defense. All three of these games provide different things while sharing the same core mechanics.
How to redeem Roblox Anime Destiny codes
Follow this step-by-step guide to redeem Roblox Anime Destiny codes:
1: Launch Anime Destiny on Roblox.
2: Select the Codes option from the right side of the screen.
3: Insert any active code in the ‘Enter Code…’ box.
4: Click on Redeem to claim the rewards.
Why are my Anime Destiny codes not working?
If your Anime Destiny codes aren't working, they may have expired or been entered incorrectly. To avoid errors, copy and paste the codes exactly as listed. If a recently introduced code doesn't work, try joining a new server or wait a few hours, as older servers may not recognize the latest codes immediately.
How to play an Anime Destiny game?
Watch out this video to enjoy playing Anime Destiny game with ease: