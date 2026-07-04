Lionel Messi scores 20th World Cup goal, leads Golden Boot race

Lionel Messi continues to redefine football greatness at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In a high-stakes Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde at Miami Stadium, the 39-year-old Argentine captain delivered another masterclass scoring his 20th career World Cup goal.
This achievement makes him the first player in men’s football history to reach this incredible mark, further distancing himself from previous record holders.
Extending the scoring streak
The goal against Cape Verde was not just a milestone; it was part of a remarkable run of form. Messi as no scored in eight consecutive World Cup matches extending his own record for the longest scoring streak in the tournament’s history.
His ability to consistently find the back of the net has been the driving force behind Argentina’s title defense.
Leading the Golden Boot race
With this strike, Messi has reclaimed sole possession of the lead in the Golden Boot race for the 2026 tournament bringing his tally to seven goals. As the knockout stages progress, he remains at the heart of the Golden Boot storyline narrowly leading challengers like Kylian Mbappe.
Reflecting on the intensity of the competition, experts have noted that the race is “becoming one of the defining storylines of the tournament and is shaping up to be one of the most historic.”
A dramatic path forward
Argentina’s journey was far from easy. After Messi broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, Cape Verde fought back to force extra time. The defending champions ultimately secured a 3-2 victory thanks to an own goal in the 111th minute.
With this hard-fought win, Argentina moves on to the Round of 16, where they are set to face Egypt in what promises to be another thrilling chapter in Messi’s legendary campaign.