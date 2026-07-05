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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 10 hours ago
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Kylian Mbappé blasts Paraguay 'dirty' tactics after ill-tempered World Cup clash

France advances to 2026 World Cup quarter finals after knocking out Paraguay in heated game

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 10 hours ago
Kylian Mbappé blasts Paraguay dirty tactics after ill-tempered World Cup clash
Kylian Mbappé blasts Paraguay 'dirty' tactics after ill-tempered World Cup clash

Kylian Mbappé slammed Paraguay's “ugly” tactics as France qualifies for the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals following a heated match.

France on Saturday, July 4, claimed a 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the scorching afternoon in Philadelphia.

France vs. Paraguay's high-voltage match

Like the weather, the temperature of the field was also high, Mbappe’s penalty in the 70th minute of the match was the only goal of the rough game.

Paraguay, although it did not get any yellow cards, kept aggressively trying to stop French players, leaving them frustrated.

Things got a little heated after the final whistle when Paraguay’s Gustavo Velazquez had to be pulled away from French players.


Mbappé had already scored past goalkeeper Orlando Gill and shouted "Vamos!" to the fans to celebrate.

Players had to be pulled apart two times earlier too. In the 35th minute, there was a fight after a foul on Mbappé, and the Real Madrid forward pushed the other player.

Tempers also rose during the water break in the second half when players bumped into each other on the way to the benches.

Mbappé takes jab at Paraguay's ‘dirty’ tactics

After the match the 27-year-old not only slammed Paraguay but also sent a warning to the other teams ahead of the round of 16.

He said, “We knew what kind of match we were going to have. We can also get our hands dirty, we know how to do it. We know how to play ugly football. Guess they were thinking we were going to show up in tuxedos, but we were ready."

“Even in that game, we were better than them. That's their football; there's no right or wrong way to play football. They tried to get us that way, but we won,” he added.


France vs. Morocco

France is all set to face Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Thursday, July 9. Morocco crushed co-host Canada after claiming a dominant 3-0 win in the round of 16.

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