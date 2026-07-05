Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 8 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Lionel Richie breaks silence after health scare, returns to stage

'All Night Long' crooner has returned to the stage after sudden hospitalisation

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 8 hours ago
Lionel Richie breaks silence after health scare, returns to stage
Lionel Richie breaks silence after health scare, returns to stage

Lionel Richie returned to the stage after axing shows due to hospital admission.

On Saturday, July 4, the 77-year-old shared a health update after he cancelled two of his shows amid a battle with an unspecified illness.

"Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love," penned Richie, as he shared a carousel of on-stage clicks.

He added, "I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you."

"Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together. See you in Toronto… let’s party all night long," Richie wrote.


What happened to Lionel Richie?

On June 24, Lionel Richie postponed two of his "Sing a Song All Night Long Tour" shows in Ilionois and Ohio after he was forced to cut the opening night of his tour short due to illness.

“Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his show on Friday, June 26, in Chicago, IL, and Saturday, June 27, in Columbus, OH,” a statement shared read.

The statement concluded at the time, “We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon.”

As of yet, Richie has not opened up about the details of his hospital visit or illness.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the singer was performing on stage in St. Paul, Minnesota, on June 24 when he started feeling dizzy and stopped the set, not even an hour into his opening night.

Richie was singing “Dancing on the Ceiling” while he was forced to take a seat.

According to the local news outlet, Richie then left the stage, and aafter 40 minutes, the singer’s saxophonist Dino Soldo returned to the stage to share with fans that Richie will not be able to perform any longer.

Donna Kelce makes heartfelt statement after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dreamy wedding
Donna Kelce makes heartfelt statement after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dreamy wedding
Hailey Bieber marks July 4th with unfiltered snap of her and her ‘favorite boy’: See
Hailey Bieber marks July 4th with unfiltered snap of her and her ‘favorite boy’: See
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce surprise their guests with special gesture after NYC wedding
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce surprise their guests with special gesture after NYC wedding
Kate Winslet to join Owen Cooper in ‘Adolescence’ part two? What we know so far
Kate Winslet to join Owen Cooper in ‘Adolescence’ part two? What we know so far
Taylor Swift suffers devastating loss on wedding day as beloved teacher dies
Taylor Swift suffers devastating loss on wedding day as beloved teacher dies
Andrew Garfield debuts transformation on cozy Wimbledon date with Monica Barbaro
Andrew Garfield debuts transformation on cozy Wimbledon date with Monica Barbaro
Lil Wayne leaves fans waiting for hours at Gilford show amid tour drama
Lil Wayne leaves fans waiting for hours at Gilford show amid tour drama
Sharon Osbourne remembers late Ozzy in heartbreaking wedding anniversary tribute
Sharon Osbourne remembers late Ozzy in heartbreaking wedding anniversary tribute
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reunite at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding after London Trip
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reunite at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding after London Trip
'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' gives sneak peek at Haymitch's backstory
'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' gives sneak peek at Haymitch's backstory
Harry Styles ends record-breaking London residency with heartfelt tribute to 1D bandmates
Harry Styles ends record-breaking London residency with heartfelt tribute to 1D bandmates
Maren Morris melts Swifties’ hearts by unveiling sentimental Taylor Swift wedding favor
Maren Morris melts Swifties’ hearts by unveiling sentimental Taylor Swift wedding favor

Popular News

PlayStation 5 gets THESE major game releases on July 9

PlayStation 5 gets THESE major game releases on July 9

22 minutes ago
Gakuran codes for July 2026 to accelerate your progress

Gakuran codes for July 2026 to accelerate your progress
an hour ago
Another heatwave expected in several parts of England, with temp to soar above 30C

Another heatwave expected in several parts of England, with temp to soar above 30C
2 hours ago