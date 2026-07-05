Lionel Richie breaks silence after health scare, returns to stage

Lionel Richie returned to the stage after axing shows due to hospital admission.
On Saturday, July 4, the 77-year-old shared a health update after he cancelled two of his shows amid a battle with an unspecified illness.
"Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love," penned Richie, as he shared a carousel of on-stage clicks.
He added, "I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you."
"Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together. See you in Toronto… let’s party all night long," Richie wrote.
What happened to Lionel Richie?
On June 24, Lionel Richie postponed two of his "Sing a Song All Night Long Tour" shows in Ilionois and Ohio after he was forced to cut the opening night of his tour short due to illness.
“Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his show on Friday, June 26, in Chicago, IL, and Saturday, June 27, in Columbus, OH,” a statement shared read.
The statement concluded at the time, “We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon.”
As of yet, Richie has not opened up about the details of his hospital visit or illness.
According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the singer was performing on stage in St. Paul, Minnesota, on June 24 when he started feeling dizzy and stopped the set, not even an hour into his opening night.
Richie was singing “Dancing on the Ceiling” while he was forced to take a seat.
According to the local news outlet, Richie then left the stage, and aafter 40 minutes, the singer’s saxophonist Dino Soldo returned to the stage to share with fans that Richie will not be able to perform any longer.