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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 7 hours ago
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Lil Wayne leaves fans waiting for hours at Gilford show amid tour drama

Lil Wayne failed to show up on time for his New Hampshire show

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 7 hours ago
Lil Wayne leaves fans waiting for hours at Gilford show amid tour drama
Lil Wayne leaves fans waiting for hours at Gilford show amid tour drama 

Lil Wayne continues to disappoint fans, as he was more than two hours late for his Friday night show at BankNH Pavilion in Gilford.

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was set to start his set at around 9 p.m. ET; however, he failed to show up on time and joined the stage at around 11 p.m. for just 1 hour before wrapping up the show.

Without acknowledging the delay, Lil Wayne shared a carousel of on-stage clicks on his Instagram from Friday's show in collaboration with a photographer.


The delay came days after the rapper did not join the opening night at Maine Savings Amphitheatre in Bangor.

Lil Wayne left fans outraged and confused after he kicked off his North American Tour with a no-show.

Following backlash, the rapper issued an apology alongside releasing new dates.

"My Maine fans Im so sorry...," penned Wayne. "The show is being resheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honoured for the rescheduled date."

He added, "More information will be emailed directly to ticket holders. I ain't s--t without you I can't wait to come back and give you the show you deserve."

Wayne’s team did not share any details about the reason behind the absence.

About Lil Wayne's tour

The 20+ Years of Carter Classics tour is built around Wayne’s extensive run of Tha Carter albums, a series that reshaped what rap mixtapes and studio projects could look like in the mid-2000s through the 2010s.

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