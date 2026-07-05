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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 11 hours ago
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PlayStation 5 gets THESE major game releases on July 9

Here's a list of all the games that are set to launch on PlayStation 5 on July 9

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 11 hours ago
PlayStation 5 gets THESE major game releases on July 9
PlayStation 5 gets THESE major game releases on July 9 

PlayStation 5 players have an extremely busy week ahead, with nearly five new games releasing on July 9.

Although summer is often considered a very slow season in terms of video game launches, Sony’s latest series provides something for fans of actions, RPGs, sports, and classic arcade games.

One of the biggest launches of the day is Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, alongside EA Sports College Football 27, Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok, Backyard Baseball, and Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avengers iX 1+2 Dual Collection.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced leads the lineup

The headline release is Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Ubisoft's modern remake of the 2013 hit Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

PlayStation 5 gets THESE major game releases on July 9


EA Sports College Football 27 returns

To all the sports enthusiasts, EA Sports College Football 27 would be an ideal choice for you, as the series had successfully returned in 2024 following a decade-long break and has quickly become one of EA's most popular sports franchises.

PlayStation 5 gets THESE major game releases on July 9

The new edition is likely to feature updated teams, improved gameplay, and new modes for college football fans.

More PS5 games set to launch later this month

The July releases don't end there. Palworld 1.0 is slated to release on July 10, followed by Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game on July 23.

Another significant milestone comes on July 28, when Halo: Campaign Evolved launches on PlayStation 5, marking the first Halo game ever released on a PlayStation console.

With five new games launching on July 9 alone and multiple major titles slated to debut soon, sparking excitement among all the gaming enthusiasts. 

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