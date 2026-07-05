Akshay Kumar issues explosive warning over ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rights in public notice

Akshay Kumar has issued a stern warning amid the Hera Pheri 3 rights row.
On Sunday, July 5, Hindustan Times reported that the Bhooth Bangla star’s production house, Cape of Good Films LLP, published a public notice over the weekend in trade magazine Complete Cinema, issuing an explosive legal warning to those claiming ownership rights over the Hera Pheri franchise.
In the notice, the company stated that it alone owns the rights to make and profit from the film, warning others not to sign deals with anyone else without its approval.
Shared by Akshay Kumar’s fan club and reported by Bollywood Hungama, the notice was aimed at the pubic and businesses across the Indian film industry, including distributors, exhibitors, OTT platforms and broadcaster.
Akshay Kumar’s production company issues public notice
“Notice is hereby given to the public at large, and to the Indian film trade in particular, including without limitation all distributors, exhibitors, cinema chains, OTT and streaming platforms, television broadcasters, digital platforms, advertisers, licensors, licensees, aggregators, syndicators, and all other persons and entities concerned, that Cape of Good Films LLP is the sole and exclusive holder of an irrevocable, worldwide, perpetual, and unencumbered licence to produce, distribute, market, exploit, commercialise, and otherwise deal with the cinematograph film presently titled 'Hera Pheri 3' ('the Film'), together with all rights therein, across all modes, media, platforms, technologies, and formats, whether now known or hereafter devised,” read the notice.
It continued, “All persons and entities are hereby called upon to recognise and respect the aforementioned rights of Cape of Good Films LLP and are further cautioned against entering into any arrangement, transaction, negotiation, representation, or dealing with any third-party claiming rights in or relating to the Film without the prior written authorisation of Cape of Good Films LLP.”
“Any person acting contrary to this notice shall do so entirely at their own risk, and Cape of Good Films LLP reserves all rights and remedies available in law and equity,” the statement added.
'Hera Pheri 3' controversy and legal row
The legal dispute over Hera Pheri 3 revolves around who owns the rights to produce and commercially release the movie.
Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films LLP has publicly claimed the sole ownership of those rights and warned the film industry not to enter into any deals with anyone else claiming ownership.
The controversy follows the longtime disagreements over the franchise’s ownership with producer Firoz Nadiadwala and other parties making claims.