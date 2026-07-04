England receive frosty welcome in Mexico ahead of World Cup clash with co-hosts

Tension has begun to rise ahead of the England vs. Mexico Round of 16 World Cup clash as England players arrive in Mexico City.
According to The Sun, England’s World Cup team received a hostile welcome in Mexico City as fans gathered outside the hotel and booed the players.
During the jeers and whistles, Mexican fans chanted, “Mexico! Mexico!” to intimidate Thomas Tuchel’s side as they pulled up to their hotel.
Hundreds of locals were waiting outside their hotel as the team coach arrived on Friday, with some chanting "Mexico" and others booing, BBC reported.
Members of Mexico's National Guard lined the entrance to England's hotel, while police officers in riot gear stood next to barriers on the road outside the hotel.
Security officials put up metal barriers to separate the England team from the zealous fans.
England wants to keep their location secret
As per The Sun report, England wanted to keep their hotel details secret after Ecuador had a restless night before the last 32 clash against Mexico.
Ahead of the knockout showdown, Mexican supporters let off fireworks, honked car horns, and banged drums outside the hotel after midnight until the early hours to disturb the team’s sleep.
The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) lodged a complaint against the co-hosts after the incident.
The federation stated, “Such conduct stands in stark contrast to the principles of fair play, equity, and unity that a World Cup should embody. The FEF respectfully calls upon the competent authorities to pay greater attention to these events and to adopt the necessary measures to safeguard the safety of our players, coaching staff, and fans.”
England vs. Mexico time
World Cup co-host Mexico is all set to face England in the round of 16 knockout match on Sunday at 6 pm local time (00:00 GMT on Monday) at the Estadio Azteca.
The Three Lions learned about their match timings. 1 am UK time, just before boarding their flight from Kansas City for Mexico City.