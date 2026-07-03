Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic, Sinner, Sabalenka, Gauff advance

Wimbledon 2026 is heating up as the tournament reaches its fifth day with the sport’s biggest names confirming their place in the next stages.
The momentum remains with the favorites, as Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner successfully navigated their latest challenges, while Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff continue their respective campaigns after surviving tight matches.
Djokovic and Sinner march forward
Novak Djokovic secured his spot in the Round of 16 after a hard-fought four-set victory against Arthur Rinderknech. The seven-time champion showed his trademark resilience to close out a tricky match, setting up a clash with Roman Safiullin on July 5th.
Meanwhile, defending champion Jannik Sinner has also maintained his composure easing into the third round earlier in the week. Reflecting on the intense competitive atmosphere at this year’s Championships, Djokovic recently acknowledged the heightened level of play, noting:
“I have had moments in my career where I felt very similar, where you just feel like no matter what happens today, you’re going to win.”
Sabalenka and Gauff survive
On the women’s side, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and American star Coco Gauff have been forced to dig deep.
Both players overcame stiff competition in their earlier rounds with Sabalenka narrowly avoiding a second-set stumble against McCartney Kessler and Gauff rallying in a dramatic tie-break against Solana Sierra.
As they continue to push toward the latter stages, Gauff emphasized the importance of staying mentally prepared for these high-pressure moments, stating, “Trying to bring the same tough mentality that I’ll be there fighting for every point. There is no way I’ll let anything get to me.”
As the tournament moves toward the second week, these stars remain the ones to watch as they fight for the title at SW 19.