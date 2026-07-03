Sports
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 15 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic, Sinner, Sabalenka, Gauff advance

Djokovic, Sinner, Sabalenka, and Gauff advance at Wimbledon 2026

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 15 hours ago
Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic, Sinner, Sabalenka, Gauff advance
Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic, Sinner, Sabalenka, Gauff advance

Wimbledon 2026 is heating up as the tournament reaches its fifth day with the sport’s biggest names confirming their place in the next stages.

The momentum remains with the favorites, as Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner successfully navigated their latest challenges, while Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff continue their respective campaigns after surviving tight matches.

Djokovic and Sinner march forward

Novak Djokovic secured his spot in the Round of 16 after a hard-fought four-set victory against Arthur Rinderknech. The seven-time champion showed his trademark resilience to close out a tricky match, setting up a clash with Roman Safiullin on July 5th.

Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic, Sinner, Sabalenka, Gauff advance

Meanwhile, defending champion Jannik Sinner has also maintained his composure easing into the third round earlier in the week. Reflecting on the intense competitive atmosphere at this year’s Championships, Djokovic recently acknowledged the heightened level of play, noting:

“I have had moments in my career where I felt very similar, where you just feel like no matter what happens today, you’re going to win.”

Sabalenka and Gauff survive

On the women’s side, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and American star Coco Gauff have been forced to dig deep.

Both players overcame stiff competition in their earlier rounds with Sabalenka narrowly avoiding a second-set stumble against McCartney Kessler and Gauff rallying in a dramatic tie-break against Solana Sierra.

Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic, Sinner, Sabalenka, Gauff advance

As they continue to push toward the latter stages, Gauff emphasized the importance of staying mentally prepared for these high-pressure moments, stating, “Trying to bring the same tough mentality that I’ll be there fighting for every point. There is no way I’ll let anything get to me.”

As the tournament moves toward the second week, these stars remain the ones to watch as they fight for the title at SW 19.

Messi breaks silence after Argentina nearly suffer World Cup upset to Cape Verde
Messi breaks silence after Argentina nearly suffer World Cup upset to Cape Verde
Lakers trade Deandre Ayton to Wizards for Jaden Hardy
Lakers trade Deandre Ayton to Wizards for Jaden Hardy
Boston Celtics sign Neemias Queta to 4-year $56 million extension
Boston Celtics sign Neemias Queta to 4-year $56 million extension
HSR codes for July 2026 to redeeem thrilling rewards
HSR codes for July 2026 to redeeem thrilling rewards
Ronaldo welcomed by hundreds of fans in Toronto after World Cup milestone
Ronaldo welcomed by hundreds of fans in Toronto after World Cup milestone
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's viral AI photo just hours before NYC wedding
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's viral AI photo just hours before NYC wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal World Cup knock out win to Diogo Jota
Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal World Cup knock out win to Diogo Jota
Wimbledon 2026: Arthur Fery reaches third round in stunning comeback
Wimbledon 2026: Arthur Fery reaches third round in stunning comeback
USA ends 24-years World Cup wait with historic win over Bosnia
USA ends 24-years World Cup wait with historic win over Bosnia
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for July 2026
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for July 2026
Novak Djokovic prank with Wimbledon ball sparks frenzy: ‘Practical Djoker’
Novak Djokovic prank with Wimbledon ball sparks frenzy: ‘Practical Djoker’
David Beckham praises ‘true leader’ Harry Kane after England win over Congo
David Beckham praises ‘true leader’ Harry Kane after England win over Congo

Popular News

Lisa Faulkner breaks silence after fans express concern over emotional health

Lisa Faulkner breaks silence after fans express concern over emotional health
37 minutes ago
Messi breaks silence after Argentina nearly suffer World Cup upset to Cape Verde

Messi breaks silence after Argentina nearly suffer World Cup upset to Cape Verde
3 hours ago
Gigi Hadid brings high fashion to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding

Gigi Hadid brings high fashion to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding
3 hours ago