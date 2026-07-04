Emma Navarro reveals hypothyroidism diagnosis at Wimbledon 2026

American tennis star Emma Navarro has been making headlines at Wimbledon 2026, not just for her performance on the grass courts but for bringing awareness to the personal health struggles that sidelined her earlier this year.
After missing several months of the professional tour including her home tournament in Charleston, the 25-year-old returned to competition with renewed focus.
A diagnosis revealed
During ESPN’s broadcast of her third-round match against Marta Kostyuk, it was revealed that Navarro has been managing hypothyroidism, a condition caused by an underactive thyroid.
While the diagnosis explains her recent time away from the sport, Navarro has also been vocal about the broader pressures of life on the professional circuit, citing “emotional burnout” alongside her physical health.
Balancing life and sport
Reflecting on her recovery, Navarro shared that her time away was essential for both her physical healing and mental well-being. She emphasized the importance of destigmatizing rest for athletes, stating, “I think it should be normalized. The circuit is very tough, long and exhausting.”
She further explained her experience during her hiatus, noting, “I tried to step back from the circuit and didn’t follow the results or watch any tennis matches when I wasn’t playing. I just wanted to feel like a normal person, a person who wasn’t playing tennis, rather than a tennis player.”
Returning to form
Despite the challenges, Navarro’s return has been impressive. She secured a victory at the Strasbourg Open earlier this spring and successfully reached the third round of Wimbledon 2026.
While she was ultimately defeated by Marta Kostyuk on July 4, her ability to compte at such a high level after her health struggles marks a significant step forward as she balances her career with her long-term health management.