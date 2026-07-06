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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 7 hours ago
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Erling Haaland stuns Brazil, sends Norway to first-ever World Cup quarterfinals

Brazil face earliest World Cup exit in 35 years after shocking loss to Norway in round of 16

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 7 hours ago
Erling Haaland stuns Brazil, sends Norway to first-ever World Cup quarterfinals
Erling Haaland stuns Brazil, sends Norway to first-ever World Cup quarterfinals

Erling Haaland claimed the biggest upset of the 2026 World Cup, and he led Norway to a historic win at the round of 16.

Norway, in the round of 16 clash on Sunday, July 5, stunned the five-time FIFA World Cup champion Brazil 1-2 at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, to qualify for the first-ever quarter-finals.

The match that remained scoreless for most of the time witnessed its first goal in the 79th minute after Norway’s star player Haaland broke through for the first goal of the game, giving the national team a lead and hopes of creating history.

The 25-year-old striker then added a decisive second with a powerful low shot into the corner of the net in the final minute of the 90.


Meanwhile, from the Brazil side, Neymar, who played his last international match on Sunday after Brazil's loss, scored a penalty in the extra time.

‘Insane day’ for Erling Haaland

Following the match, the Manchester City player could not get over the shocking victory over one of the favourites for the tournament.

He said, “Maybe this will write history in Norway. Everyone just needs to enjoy themselves. This is just an insane day. It's one of the most insane days in Norwegian history. Just enjoy it, embrace it and enjoy the moment. I've peaked a couple of times during this tournament, but this was a new peak."


Defender Julian Ryerson, who returned to the field in the second half of the match after missing the last two games due to injury, set up each of Haaland's goals.

Norway boss Ståle Solbakken noted, “During the game, you have to take the calls and decisions that you feel are appropriate. It's a gut feeling that Oscar [Bobb] and Andreas might make a difference, and I felt more secure with them on the pitch the way I wanted us to play the second half, and then you saw what happened."


Norway vs England

Halaand, who led a delightful Norway’s famous Viking Row celebration on Sunday, is now all set to face the English side in the quarterfinals, which knocked out co-host Mexico on the same day.

Norway and England will face off in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, July 11, at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) in Miami, Florida. The match will kick off at 5:00 PM EDT (21:00 GMT).

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