Andy Reid recalls Adam Sandler's heartwarming message to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Andy Reid has revealed the heartfelt marriage advice that Adam Sandler reportedly shared while officiating the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
The Kansas City Chiefs coach attended the Lover singer and the NFL star's star-studded New York City wedding on July 3, where he revealed the advice Adam Sandler shared while officiating the ceremony.
While conversing with CNN, Reid shared, “He said kiss every chance you get — every chance you have, every single day.”
He went on to say, “So whether you’re going to bed or going to work … go ahead and kiss her.”
Reid mentioned, “And I thought that was … in a simple way, in its simplest form, really, was touching that way.”
During a press conference Sunday, Reid repeated Sandler’s advice.
“Hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss, ” Reid said in video reporter Krysyan Edler’s post on X.
He stated, “Make sure you do it every day, every minute, if you have an opportunity to do it, knock it out, and you won’t have problems.”
The Chiefs coach commended Sandler's heartfelt officiating.
“In a simply, hysterical way, he was a phenomenal … he’s crazy, but he did a great job in getting them married with a lot of humor but that part there I thought, pretty good advice, in its simplest form,” he shared.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married, having tied the knot on Friday, July 3, 2026, in a massive celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Their publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the news that evening, which coincided with a giant digital billboard outside the venue lighting up to read "JUST&T MARRIED!"
The ceremony was uniquely officiated by actor and comedian Adam Sandler, a longtime friend of the couple.